Redistricting lessons from Indiana’s (likely) new map

ANALYSIS — Just because a party can gerrymander the living daylights of a state doesn’t mean it will. And the likely new congressional map in Indiana is a good example.

Republicans have full control of the redistricting process in the Hoosier State, since they control the state legislature and the governor’s office. Republicans have a 7-2 advantage in the congressional delegation.

Hypothetically, the GOP has the opportunity to move that to 8-1, if they divide up Democratic Rep. Frank J. Mrvan’s 1st District in northwest Indiana and add GOP voters to it from the solidly Republican surrounding districts.

Instead, Republicans released a draft map that likely will solidify their 7-2 advantage and leave Mrvan’s district virtually untouched. President Joe Biden won voters in the current 1st by 54-45 percent in 2020, and would have won by 53-45 percent in the new district on the draft map, according to calculations by Nick Roberts, a student at Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis.

Leaving the 1st intact keeps Republican voters in GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski’s neighboring 2nd District. And that likely puts the 2nd out of reach for Democrats under almost any conditions.