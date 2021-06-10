At the Races: Don’t Manchin it

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

Democrats’ signature overhaul of election, campaign finance and ethics laws hit a giant, if entirely predictable, snag in the Senate this week, after Democrat Joe Manchin III said he would oppose it. Still, that didn’t stop advocates from descending on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, pushing for the measure, dubbed the For the People Act, which cleared the House this spring.

That message has taken on a fresh sense of urgency. Supporters say they want to enact the overhaul, given the bill numbers of S 1 and HR 1, before the 2022 midterm elections to undo new GOP-backed state laws that roll back some pandemic-era election practices such as early voting and widespread balloting by mail.

Senate supporters, including Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock, who is up for reelection next year, were among those who championed the bill at Wednesday’s rally. “It was really rousing; people were really excited,” Jana Morgan, director of the Declaration for American Democracy coalition, told At the Races. Her coalition is continuing to mobilize in Manchin’s home state of West Virginia, and some groups, including End Citizens United and Let America Vote, are running spots on TV and radio there, according to recent ad trackers.

As it stands, Democrats and their outside-group allies will have to decide whether they want to try to cobble together a slimmer package that would address — read: supersede — the GOP state laws by setting minimum nationwide standards, such as for early and by-mail voting. But so far, activists pushing for the 800-plus-page overhaul say they are unwilling to leave any of it by the wayside.