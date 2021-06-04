Lack of data on diverse electorate tests pollsters, politicians

The most diverse electorate in the country’s history headed to the polls in 2020, but pollsters and party officials aren’t quite sure how to tap that potential source of political support.

They lack good data about these increasingly diverse communities, and cultural understanding to go with them, leading politicians to make naive mistakes. Like inviting Muslims over for meals against their religion.

“I can’t tell you here in Texas how many of my Muslim neighbors and friends get invitations to come to a barbecue where they’re serving pork, and how many things where I get to come to a barbecue where they’re serving beef,” said Dheeraj Chand, founding partner of strategic consulting firm, Siege Analytics. “It’s well meant, but a little off-putting.”

[Push to elect Black women to Senate turns to North Carolina and Florida]

An industry of firms that provide voter data to pollsters, political campaigns and others has been trying to find the best way to parse specific parts of voters’ identities like religion, race and ethnicity.