Haaland confirmed as first native Interior secretary

Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., will be the first Native American to serve in the Cabinet after the Senate voted 51-40 Monday to confirm her as Interior secretary.

Democrats highlighted the historic nature of her confirmation, noting that she describes herself as a 35th generation New Mexican.

“Rep. Haaland’s confirmation represents a gigantic step forward in creating a government that represents the full richness and diversity of this country because Native Americans were for far too long neglected at the Cabinet-level and in so many other places,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said ahead of Monday’s vote.

She will run a department whose 70,000 employees oversee vast tracts of public land and manage a large portion of the country’s natural resources. The department also includes the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

