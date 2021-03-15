GOP critics unlikely to let up on Haaland after confirmation

Based on her confirmation process, Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., can plan on some contentious oversight hearings in her role as Interior secretary.

Haaland is set to be confirmed Monday despite the fierce objections of Republican critics, particularly lawmakers representing Western oil and gas states.

Carl Tobias, a University of Richmond law professor and nominations expert, said opposition from that group is expected given that President Joe Biden has pledged an aggressive push to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the fight against climate change.

“A lot of that depends on what happens on public lands and so I don’t think you can get away from that,” Tobias said. “And those are tough issues for Western senators whose states are very dependent on those resources.”

But the aggressiveness of the opposition previews the potential for conflict between members of Congress and the department under Haaland’s leadership.