In contentious climate bill, some points of possible agreement

Republicans greeted climate legislation from their Democratic peers with a cold embrace, calling it a "one-size-fits-all” approach. Nevertheless, some elements of the bill have a shot at bipartisan support, including electricity standards, carbon-trapping technology, toxic chemicals, a diesel emissions program and controls on methane.

The bill, which Energy and Commerce Committee Democrats introduced Tuesday, sets national targets to slash greenhouse gas emissions at least 50 percent by 2030, down from 2005 levels, and reach net-zero emissions by mid-century.

Its central element, a policy known as a “clean electricity standard,” would require utility companies nationwide to generate a rising percentage of their electricity from zero-emissions sources, hitting 80 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2035.

The bill is the first piece of broad climate legislation to be introduced in the 117th Congress and contains elements likely to be rolled into a broader climate-and-infrastructure bill.

