Environmental group’s first Senate picks for 2022 all go to Democrats

Climate change has been growing in importance for voters over time, and a majority of registered voters said it was a very or somewhat important factor in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election, according to the Pew Research Center and polling conducted by LCV Action Fund.

But the concern has been concentrated among Democrats and consistently ranked below the economy and the coronavirus pandemic among voters’ top worries in November exit polls.

Conservation groups nevertheless predict that President Joe Biden’s support of a broad range of climate-focused policies, including plans to lower greenhouse gas emissions and raise fuel economy standards, will play a major role in the 2022 elections.

Republicans in the House and Senate have resisted including such measures in an infrastructure package that Biden is hoping to push through Congress this summer.

The issue is also going to be litigated on the campaign trail. GOP campaign committees in the House and Senate are poised to attack battleground Democrats who support Biden’s energy proposals as threatening energy industry jobs, a message Republicans felt was successful in 2020.