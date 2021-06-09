Preparing for the election, whatever the rules

OPINION — Democrats have been understandably upset at Republican efforts to make voting more difficult — especially for minority voters and others who have supported Democrats in the past.

The Washington Post reported last week that “14 states have enacted laws this year that tighten the rules around casting ballots.”

“Many of the bills target mail voting,” wrote the Post’s Elise Viebeck, while others “seek to curtail early voting, impose restrictions on voter registration efforts, limit the power of local officials to oversee elections and stop private donors from supplementing their operational budgets.”

National and key state Democrats have been doing what they can to stop GOP efforts, but unless Congress acts to protect and expand voting rights — which seems increasingly unlikely — Democratic candidates will have to play by rules they regard as unfair.

Given that reality, Democrats need to start focusing on strategy and tactics that will turn out voters for the 2022 midterms.