Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III’s written declaration of opposition to his party’s signature voting, campaign finance and ethics overhaul did nothing to upend liberal campaigns in support of the measure.

A collection of Democratic senators and House members, along with a roster of aligned outside groups, planned to go forward with a previously scheduled Wednesday event at the Capitol to buoy the legislation, which suffered a blow over the weekend when the West Virginia senator said he would vote against it because no Republicans back it.

Outside supporters stressed Monday that they were committed to keeping intact the sweeping, 800-plus page package, dubbed HR 1 and S1, saying that any attempts to break it up would not ultimately garner GOP support and would leave crucial reforms by the wayside.

A separate, forthcoming bill to bolster the Voting Rights Act would also not serve as a viable substitute for the package and would not sufficiently address their concerns with new election laws in Republican-controlled states, liberal advocates said. That measure is also likely weeks or months away from even being introduced in the House.

“We’re going to continue to drive calls, texts, letters and messages into Senate offices,” said Stephen Spaulding, senior counsel for public policy and government affairs at Common Cause. “We’ll be ramping up especially in West Virginia where West Viriginians favor this bill. We’ll continue to mobilize people to demand action from the bottom up.”