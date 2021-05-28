Schumer puts election overhaul on June agenda, floats second attempt at 1/6 commission

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced Friday that he is planning to force a vote next month on a wide-ranging overhaul of election, campaign finance and ethics laws and bring the stalled Jan. 6 commission proposal back for another attempt at passage.

The Senate’s summer agenda will likely stoke further tension over the filibuster.

In a letter to the Democratic caucus, Schumer said he’d bring the Democratic effort to reshape elections to the floor in June, the first time he’s set a solid timeline for the bill.

“In the last week of the June work period, the Senate will vote on S. 1, the For the People Act, legislation that is essential to defending our democracy, reducing the influence of dark money and powerful special interests, and stopping the wave of Republican voter suppression happening in the states across the country in service of President Trump’s Big Lie,” Schumer wrote.

After leaving town Friday afternoon for a Memorial Day recess, the Senate is due to return the week of June 7 and work through June 25, which could make for a tight timeline to get the divisive bill through the evenly divided chamber.