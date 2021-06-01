Maybe Biden is a moderate after all

ANALYSIS — When President Joe Biden followed the enactment of his $1.9 trillion stimulus law in March with proposals to spend another $4 trillion on a panoply of progressive goals, the idea that he would transform the economy like Franklin Delano Roosevelt took hold fast. But the Biden-is-FDR case is eroding.

The biggest piece of evidence for that was Biden’s announcement on May 21 that he would reduce the amount he wants in a first tranche of funding to build new infrastructure and bolster electric cars and green energy by more than a quarter, from $2.3 trillion to $1.7 trillion.

Republicans, who to that point had offered only $568 billion, quickly dismissed the offer. But it has set further efforts at compromise in motion. GOP senators, led by West Virginia’s Shelley Moore Capito, on May 27 increased their offer to $928 billion, while a bipartisan group including Capito’s West Virginia colleague and the Democrats’ crucial 50th vote in the Senate, Joe Manchin III, is at work on a plan that would also undercut Biden’s.

Recall that it was Manchin’s efforts that helped secure a $900 billion COVID-19 relief law at the end of 2020.

It’s hard to see now how whatever infrastructure plan emerges — and the bartering bodes well for one — will come anywhere close to what Biden initially proposed, or to what the progressives in his party want.