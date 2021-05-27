Latest GOP infrastructure proposal calls for spending $928 billion

A group of six Senate Republicans aiming to restart stalled negotiations with President Joe Biden on Thursday released a $928 billion counteroffer to the administration's $1.7 trillion version of its infrastructure plan, the latest in a series of back-and-forth proposals between the parties as they pursue a deal on the cost and scope of a comprehensive package.

The new GOP proposal, which the White House says is about $225 billion above baseline — the amount the government would normally spend to sustain the current state of federal infrastructure — eliminates the White House proposal to spend $400 billion for home and community-based care for elder Americans and the disabled, and does not include money Biden proposed for manufacturing assistance.

Instead, it increases the GOP’s original offer on roads and bridges from $299 billion to $506 billion, adding in $4 billion for electric vehicle infrastructure, $14 billion for resilience and $800 million to tear down bridges and other infrastructure that divided Black communities.

The plan, which goes from a five-year plan to an eight-year one in an effort to be consistent with the White House framework, would increase public transit spending from $61 billion over five years in the original offer to $98 billion over eight, increases money for passenger and freight rail from $20 billion to $46 billion and increases funding for safety programs from $13 billion to $21 billion.

