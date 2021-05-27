Latest GOP infrastructure proposal calls for spending $928 billion
The plan is the latest in a series of back-and-forth offers and counteroffers between Senate Republicans, White House
A group of six Senate Republicans aiming to restart stalled negotiations with President Joe Biden on Thursday released a $928 billion counteroffer to the administration's $1.7 trillion version of its infrastructure plan, the latest in a series of back-and-forth proposals between the parties as they pursue a deal on the cost and scope of a comprehensive package.
The new GOP proposal, which the White House says is about $225 billion above baseline — the amount the government would normally spend to sustain the current state of federal infrastructure — eliminates the White House proposal to spend $400 billion for home and community-based care for elder Americans and the disabled, and does not include money Biden proposed for manufacturing assistance.
Instead, it increases the GOP’s original offer on roads and bridges from $299 billion to $506 billion, adding in $4 billion for electric vehicle infrastructure, $14 billion for resilience and $800 million to tear down bridges and other infrastructure that divided Black communities.
The plan, which goes from a five-year plan to an eight-year one in an effort to be consistent with the White House framework, would increase public transit spending from $61 billion over five years in the original offer to $98 billion over eight, increases money for passenger and freight rail from $20 billion to $46 billion and increases funding for safety programs from $13 billion to $21 billion.
Ports and waterways would receive $22 billion, as opposed to the $17 billion Senate Republicans originally called for, and western water storage would receive $22 billion, rather than the original $14 billion proposed. Drinking and wastewater would receive $72 billion, rather than the original $35 billion, while airports would receive $56 billion, rather than the originally proposed $44 billion. Broadband, which would receive $65 billion, would remain unchanged from the original proposal.
In a memo to Biden, the group said its latest offer adds $91 billion over baseline spending for roads and bridges and $48 billion over baseline for water infrastructure. It also includes a one-time infusion of $25 billion for airports and $65 billion for broadband, a $22 billion increase over baseline for passenger and rail and $6 billion over baseline for water storage.
The group warned that passing the package through a partisan reconciliation process “would undermine the good work we have done, and can continue to do, in a bipartisan manner.”
They wrote that they’ve been “explicit” that “policies unrelated to physical infrastructure do not fit in this package.”
“This is not because we do not value these important issues,” they wrote. “We simply believe that these policies should be addressed in separate legislation that does not dilute our shared objective of passing this package.”
The White House and Senate Republicans have no immediate plans to meet in person, but “I think there is plenty of communication going on,” said Sen. Roy Blunt R-Mo., the Senate Republican Policy Chair and one of the Republicans trying to strike a deal.
After three meetings between the Biden administration and the Senate GOP group, led by Senate Environment and Public Works Committee ranking Republican Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, the two sides remain at a standoff over the cost and scope of the infrastructure package.
'Socialism'
Republicans argue that money for schools, veterans hospitals and elder care should not be included in the package, with Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., the ranking Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, describing some of those items as “socialism camouflaged as infrastructure.”
Instead, they argue, the package should focus on roads, bridges, waterways and broadband.
They argue that unspent money from Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill could pay for the bulk of the spending, with Sen. Patrick J. Toomey, R-Pa., the ranking Republican on the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, estimating about $700 billion would be available in unspent pandemic relief dollars from that package alone.
He said some $355 billion already will be available through the gas-tax funded Highway Trust Fund, which leaves a shortfall of about $575 billion. The unspent relief dollars, he said, would more than make up the difference.
“We believe that repurposing these funds needs to be a really important part of how we fill this gap,” he said.
The GOP group also includes Sens. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., ranking Republican on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, and Michael D. Crapo, ranking Republican on the Senate Finance Committee.
Republicans have also consistently said they are unwilling to reverse some of the 2017 tax cuts, as Biden has called for in order to pay for the package. They argue repurposing unspent dollars would be a viable way to pay for legitimate needs without driving up the deficit further.
“We spent a year of guessing and frankly I think the Congress guessed pretty well,” Blunt said, saying programs like the Paycheck Protection Plan worked well, while others, such as loans for companies with more than 400 employees “worked barely at all.”
“It’s better to use that money for something we all want to do than have it sit around there for somebody else’s pet project at some time in the future.”