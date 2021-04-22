Senate on path to pass AAPI bill Thursday afternoon

The Senate is poised to pass an expanded version of a bill to address a rise in violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders as early as Thursday afternoon, remarkably quick action from a chamber more used to partisan gridlock.

An agreement between Democrats and Republicans to hold a short series of floor votes on amendments means that the main bill likely will be expanded. Sponsored by Democratic Sen. Mazie K. Hirono of Hawaii, the original bill focused on hate crimes against Asian Americans because of COVID-19.

Democrats cited the urgency of the need for action in skipping the typical committee process and putting the bill on the floor.

A main amendment would broaden the bill to have the Justice Department make one DOJ employee’s sole responsibility for the next year to track all hate crimes, not just those against Asians. And it would add language from a bill from Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran to create grants for state and local governments to combat hate crimes.

The Senate will also vote on three Republican amendments, though the agreement specifies that they would need 60 votes to succeed, so Democrats could block them from changing the bill. The House paused work on its versions of the bill earlier this week as the Senate worked toward the possibility of such a floor debate.