Senate on path to pass AAPI bill Thursday afternoon
Two parties reach agreement on amendment debate
The Senate is poised to pass an expanded version of a bill to address a rise in violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders as early as Thursday afternoon, remarkably quick action from a chamber more used to partisan gridlock.
An agreement between Democrats and Republicans to hold a short series of floor votes on amendments means that the main bill likely will be expanded. Sponsored by Democratic Sen. Mazie K. Hirono of Hawaii, the original bill focused on hate crimes against Asian Americans because of COVID-19.
Democrats cited the urgency of the need for action in skipping the typical committee process and putting the bill on the floor.
A main amendment would broaden the bill to have the Justice Department make one DOJ employee’s sole responsibility for the next year to track all hate crimes, not just those against Asians. And it would add language from a bill from Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran to create grants for state and local governments to combat hate crimes.
The Senate will also vote on three Republican amendments, though the agreement specifies that they would need 60 votes to succeed, so Democrats could block them from changing the bill. The House paused work on its versions of the bill earlier this week as the Senate worked toward the possibility of such a floor debate.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer touted the cooperation on the measure before the vote Thursday, citing the bipartisan proposals packaged into the underlying bill.
"Let this be a reminder that when senators of goodwill, work with each other, at the end of the day we can achieve achieve a good result," Schumer said.
Schumer also told his colleagues about conversations with fellow Asian American New Yorkers about the fear of attack that has permeated their daily lives, and experiences of being spat on, glared at "and worse."
"This is not an occasional occurrence, it's occurring every day in just about every corner of America," Schumer said.
Schumer emphasized that the bill will send the message that federal law enforcement will utilize its full power to detect and prosecute hate crimes.
"This bill has a one-two punch to assure the Asian American community we're going after the bigotry against them, and to tell the American people, particularly those bigots, we're going after you -- in a legal way of course," he said.
Amendment debate
One of the Republican amendments, from Utah Sen. Mike Lee, would require the Justice Department to report to Congress about the restrictions on religious exercise imposed by states during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The other two amendments, from Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, would change the main amendment.
The Cruz amendment, joined by Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana, would prevent any federal funding for colleges and universities that engage “in a practice that discriminates against Asian Americans in recruitment, applicant review, or admissions.”
Cruz and Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana previously filed separate amendments to the bill related to the concerns about the discrimination of Asian Americans in higher education. Blackburn previously submitted an amendment related to the origins of the novel coronavirus that caused the pandemic.
The main amendment, which Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins backed, would make other small changes to Hirono’s bill. It would remove language that would have defined a “COVID-19 hate crime,” along with a provision that would require the Justice Department and other agencies to issue guidance about how to mitigate the use of racially discriminatory language to describe the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, the amendment would have the Justice Department issue guidance “aimed at raising awareness of hate crimes during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The amendment would change the original Blumenthal-Moran bill, which would have required the attorney general to give preference for grants to states and local governments with larger populations, to a preference for states and local governments “that develop and implement” programs to prevent or address hate crimes, particularly reporting hate crimes.
Katherine Tully-McManus contributed to this report.