Senate advances science and tech bill

The Senate’s scientific research and development package got past a key hurdle on Thursday as the chamber voted 68-30 to invoke cloture on a substitute amendment by Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, setting the legislation up for possible final passage later in the day.

The sprawling substitute amendment, amended over the course of two weeks on the Senate floor to include proposals by both Republicans and Democrats, would authorize more than $100 billion in the next five fiscal years for a whole-of-government effort to compete with China’s quest for dominance in emerging fields of science and technology.

The amendment would also direct $56 billion to boost U.S. semiconductor production and other telecommunications manufacturing, and includes bipartisan, China-targeted provisions authored by the leaders of the committees on Commerce, Science and Transportation; Foreign Relations; Banking; and Homeland Security and Government Affairs.

The proposal’s prospects appear strong, but timing remains murky. Schumer, D-N.Y., who sponsored the underlying bill with GOP Sen. Todd Young of Indiana, said on the floor that he thought final passage could occur later on Thursday following additional amendment votes.

“I hope my colleagues have seen our commitment in drafting and developing this legislation in total concert with the other side of the aisle,” Schumer said. “With cooperation from our Republican colleagues, we can finish this bill today and I hope we do.”