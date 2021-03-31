Biden backs $100 billion to close digital divide

President Joe Biden on Wednesday proposed investing $100 billion in an effort to make high-speed internet available throughout the country and affordable for every American.

Likening the investment to the 1936 Rural Electrification Act, which brought power to farms and country towns throughout the heartland as part of President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal, the administration said the investment would provide broadband to roughly 30 million people living in unserved or underserved areas and prioritize affordability for families in rural, urban and tribal areas alike.

The $100 billion for broadband is part of a $2 trillion infrastructure package that Biden will outline in a speech in Pittsburgh at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.

To achieve coverage everywhere, especially rural areas where larger providers often decline to operate because of a lack of profit, the administration is proposing prioritizing subsidies for networks affiliated with nonprofits, local governments and electric cooperatives — “providers with less pressure to turn profits and with a commitment to serving entire communities,” according to an outline of the plan.

