At the Races: Border checks vs. COVID checks

Since people can forget after 10 years, Nathan L. Gonzales exhumed some ghosts from past campaigns caused by redistricting, and also reminded us that there are some members of the Senate who probably wouldn’t be there if it wasn’t for the way House maps were redrawn.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson was the first Democrat to jump in the race against Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson, who has not yet said whether he is running for a third term. Part of Nelson’s pitch involves his work to save a local paper mill, a saga detailed in his new book going on sale later this month, “One Day Stronger: How One Union Local Saved a Mill and Changed an Industry — and What It Means for American Manufacturing.” In his book, Nelson describes meeting Johnson at a regional planning meeting where he asked the senator about the paper mill. “His response was comparing the paper industry to the buggy whip. … I almost fell out of my chair,” Nelson recalled in a recent interview. He pressed Johnson on the issue and said Johnson did not appear pleased that Nelson asked two back-to-back questions.

Shop talk: Dan Sena

Sena helped mastermind the Democrats’ 2018 takeover of the House as executive director of the DCCC. He has also served as the political director for the Democratic Governors Association, as campaign manager for Tom Udall’s successful Senate reelection campaign and as the Latino get-out-the-vote and message director for Patriot Majority’s independent expenditure efforts in former Senate leader Harry Reid’s reelection campaign. He currently runs his own political strategy and media agency, Sena Kozar Strategies, with partner Scott Kozar.

Starting out: Sena started his career as a canvasser in Albuquerque, N.M., where he grew up. “Originally, I thought that running for Congress would be the most amazing thing in the world to do,” he says. “Then, as I went through graduate school and started working in politics, I really got the campaign bug. I just loved the competition. I loved the back-and-forth. I loved how it was always different every cycle. I really fell in love with the prospect of working to win elections, and have really fallen in love with, now, the art of storytelling and giving candidates an authentic voice to run for office.”

Most unforgettable campaign moment: In June 2018, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee sent out a tweet suggesting the DCCC was staffed by members of the M-13 street gang, which was founded in Los Angeles by Central American refugees in the 1980s. Sena, the first Latino to run the committee, saw an opportunity to make a point. He gathered all his Latino colleagues for a group picture. “We tweeted back to him, ‘Actually, no, you know, Mr. Huckabee, these are all the Hispanics who are helping take back the House,’” Sena said. “It was a simple thing on Twitter, but to gather everybody together and push back, that was really cool, and something that I know my family, in particular, was really proud of.”