Biden support for ‘talking’ filibuster adds to debate among Senate Democrats

President Joe Biden’s support for reviving the practice of senators having to hold the floor to filibuster legislation was greeted with enthusiasm by supporters of changing the Senate rules, but it didn’t immediately change the contours of the debate within the chamber.

“Although unspecific, President Biden’s remarks are a major shift in his position so it seems to me, and should spur reform. Clearly, President Biden was encouraging us to reform, even without specifying the exact kind of reform,” Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Wednesday. “He has given new energy and potential movement to reform efforts.”

Biden, speaking in an interview with ABC News, suggested that the Senate should return to the practice of the “talking filibuster” similar to how it existed until 1972, the year before Biden arrived in the Senate as a 30-year-old freshman from Delaware.

The reality is that the Senate Democratic caucus is not yet close to using the so-called nuclear option to let a simple majority eliminate the 60-vote requirement to invoke cloture — cut off debate — and thus break filibusters on legislation.

The president's interview came ahead of Senate Democrats introducing their version of sweeping legislation to overhaul voting laws and campaign finance, which some Democrats argue could become the catalyst for changing filibuster rules, at least in a limited form.