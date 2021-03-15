Opposition to Haaland may bring political costs, tribal representatives warn

Some Native American tribal leaders, and lobbyists who represent them, say they may withhold campaign contributions to senators who worked against the nomination of Rep. Deb Haaland, whose expected confirmation as Interior secretary Monday would make her the first Native American Cabinet official.

Haaland, a Democrat who won a second term representing New Mexico’s 1st District in November, had bipartisan support in the Senate. But several Republicans led opposition to her confirmation, raising the ire of people in Indian Country.

“Tribes have become a political force, with the economic success tribes have had in various industries,” said Rodney Butler, chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation in Connecticut, whose holdings include Foxwoods Resort Casino. “So we have political influence. We have votes that move presidential elections and economic success to put our money where our mouth is, and we’ll absolutely remember those senators who attacked her.”

Butler and other tribal leaders stressed that their policy issues have largely been bipartisan and that they routinely work with, and donate to, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Butler’s tribe donated more than $200,000 in the 2020 elections, according to a summary of federal election disclosures by the Center for Responsive Politics. The donations include contributions to the House Republicans’ campaign arm, the National Republican Congressional Committee, and to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

“Indian Country is watching this very closely, and I think you can expect the fact that many tribes will take this vote into consideration as they consider their political donations,” said Larry Rosenthal, a partner at Spirit Rock Consulting, a lobbying firm that specializes in representing Native American tribal clients.