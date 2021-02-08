Will Capitol Police fully investigate its own?

At least 17 Capitol Police officers are being investigated in relation to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, when a violent mob disrupted the certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College win. Those investigations are being undertaken by the department’s own Office of Professional Responsibility, where it is not certain the results of such investigations will make it into the public record of what happened that day.

Office of Professional Responsibility investigations into alleged officer misconduct rarely reach the public and have, in some cases, resulted in light punishment for egregious offenses. The Capitol Police Office of Inspector General, which reports to the Capitol Police Board, is also investigating the events surrounding the Capitol riot, a review that could include intelligence failures, planning failures and leadership shortcomings. Public disclosure of that report is no sure thing either.

On Feb. 5, acting Chief Yogananda Pittman issued a taped video statement in which she said the department “will be making significant changes to our operations, policies and procedures” based on the findings of several reviews into the preparation, security and response to the insurrection. This includes but is not limited to the Capitol Police Office of Inspector General review and the security review by retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel L. Honoré.

Five people died as a result of the violence that delayed Congress’ certification of the Electoral College results, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. Pittman disclosed in her video statement that 125 Capitol Police officers were physically assaulted and more than 70 Capitol Police officers were injured in the violent mob riot.

Although congressional hearings and reviews of what went wrong will be plentiful, it is not certain the findings of either Capitol Police investigation will become public. The department is not compelled by law to disclose inspector general or internal affairs reports, and there is no process to ensure that the findings reach the public.