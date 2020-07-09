National calls for greater police accountability have hit home for House appropriators, who are looking to open up the secretive department that protects Congress: the Capitol Police.

Their draft fiscal 2021 Legislative Branch spending bill and accompanying report call on the department to take numerous steps to give lawmakers and the public more access to its work. Those include a user-friendly system of arrest data, reports on efforts to combat racial profiling and making its records available to the public, among other actions.

The Capitol Police’s funding would stay level at $464 million compared with enacted law as part of the larger draft $4.2 billion Legislative Branch appropriations bill, which is to be taken up by the full Appropriations Committee on Friday. Senate-only spending is to be added later in the annual appropriations process.

As part of the Legislative Branch, the Capitol Police is shielded from many transparency measures applicable to police forces across the country. The department is not subject to the Freedom of Information Act and is not required to publicly disclose its internal inspector general reports.