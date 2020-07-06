The draft House fiscal 2021 Legislative Branch spending bill released Monday would order the removal from the Capitol statues of Confederates and others “with unambiguous records of racial intolerance,” including John C. Calhoun and Roger B. Taney, according to a summary.

The draft text of a $4.2 billion bill, which calls for the Architect of the Capitol to remove statues with ties to the nation’s racist past, comes as the country grapples with racial injustice highlighted by recent police killings of Black people, including George Floyd.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi in June called for the removal of Confederate statues in the National Statuary Hall Collection. Such statues and busts would be returned to their home states. The California Democrat recently removed the portraits of former House speakers who served in the Confederacy.

Calhoun was vice president in two administrations and a senator from South Carolina. Though he died in 1850, before the inception of the Confederate States of America, he established its world view, according to Carole Emberton, an associate history professor at the State University of New York at Buffalo. A statue of Calhoun is in the Statuary Hall collection.

A bust of Taney, who as the chief justice of the Supreme Court issued the Dred Scott decision in 1857, is also in the Capitol.