Congress honors Officer Brian Sicknick’s heroic defense of the Capitol

Members of Congress, top military brass, President Joe Biden and hundreds of Capitol Police officers paid their respects to officer Brian Sicknick, who suffered fatal injuries when defending the Capitol from the violent insurrection on Jan. 6.

A small wooden box with Sicknick’s remains was carried up the illuminated West Front steps of the Capitol on Tuesday night and set on a bier draped with gray cloth in the Capitol Rotunda, along with a folded American flag. The Rotunda remained open and lit overnight, specifically for Capitol Police to pay respects to their fallen fellow officer.

As the sun rose over the Capitol on Wednesday morning, they were still lined up to enter the hallowed space and honor their colleague. Two by two, or alone, they approached Sicknick’s remains and stood for a moment, some closing their eyes, laying their hands on the urn or pressing their hands together in prayer.

Congressional leaders honored Sicknick in a ceremony Wednesday morning, with around 80 Capitol Police officers seated in socially distanced concentric circles, alongside fewer than 20 lawmakers, Sicknick’s family and select guests.

“Oh beautiful for heroes proved

In liberating strife

Who more than self, their country loved

And mercy more than life,” sang the United States Air Force official chorus, the Singing Sergeants.