Capitol Police IG opens investigation into Jan. 6 riot

The U.S. Capitol Police Office of Inspector General is opening an investigation into the department that will examine the events surrounding the Jan. 6 pro-Trump insurrection at the Capitol that resulted in five deaths, a House aide with knowledge of the inquiry told CQ Roll Call.

Michael A. Bolton, the force’s inspector general, will suspend all other projects pending the completion of the review. The inspector general review is not limited to officer conduct and could be much broader to include intelligence failures, planning failures, leadership and management shortcomings surrounding last week’s takeover of the Capitol complex, the aide said.

The inspector general inquiry is separate from work being done by the Capitol Police’s Office of Professional Responsibility, which has begun eight investigations into 17 Capitol Police officers for their conduct related to the riot. Social media activity of Capitol Police officers is also being looked at.

Three officers are currently suspended with pay.

Eva Malecki, a spokeswoman for Capitol Police, did not respond to a request for comment.