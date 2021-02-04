At the Races: Q-ing up for ’22

“I just found it very contrary to the way I want to live my life as an elected representative of the people,” the Mississippi Republican said. “I don’t want to walk into my choir rehearsal room with three guards, as I had to do. I wanted to get in my own car, drive up to my own little church and be a regular guy when I’m back home.”

Shop talk: Amanda Makki

Makki, a lawyer and Republican strategist, is rebounding from a 2020 GOP primary in Florida’s 13th District, where she was cast as the Washington insider against a Trumpier opponent. She had the endorsements of numerous Republicans in House leadership. But she lost to Anna Paulina Luna, a media personality and Air Force veteran who was backed by Trump ally and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz. Luna went on to lose to Democratic incumbent Charlie Crist by 6 points.

Starting Out: Makki was born in Iran and fled with her parents during the Iranian Revolution, when she was a baby. She remembers watching the GOP convention with her father in 1988, when she was 10. “He told me how different it was than the country where he grew up, than the country I was born in,” she said. “It was very much a sense of pride for him that we lived in a democracy where you get to choose, the people get to choose, who the next political leader is going to be. And it just gave me a sense of, I could do this too. … And that’s when I knew that I was going to be involved in politics.”

Most unforgettable campaign moment: Makki had never heard of “The Daily Show” when correspondent Mo Rocca approached her group of college Republicans outside a presidential debate in New Hampshire 1999. So she answered with a straight face when Rocca asked her if George W. Bush was a “master debater” who would “shoot to the top.” Her friends filled her in as Rocca walked away, she said. But she didn’t see the clip until she told the story to a younger acquaintance almost 20 years later. “This millennial, within two minutes of me telling her when it was and where it was, she pulled up the video and sent it to me,” she said. “I almost didn’t even want to see. But it was funny. And you’ve got to have a sense of humor in politics, even if the joke’s on you.”

Biggest campaign regret: When Makki was running her own campaign in South Florida during the 2020 cycle, she said she underestimated the power of social media to connect with voters past retirement age. “There’s always an assumption that older people don’t know how to use technology, that they’re not savvy with social media,” she said, adding that is not true. “You may not know 40-year-olds that have Instagram accounts, but the older populations actually do, because it gives them an opportunity or an outlet to be able to share the things they’re doing and their grandkids are doing or great-grandkids are doing, especially during a time when, with COVID, travel was limited.”