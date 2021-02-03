Peters says it’s ‘too early to speculate’ on DSCC endorsements

Michigan Sen. Gary Peters said Wednesday that there are plenty of Democrats looking to run for Senate in 2022, but it’s “too early to speculate” whether the party’s campaign arm will take sides in upcoming primaries the way it did in 2020.

“We have a lot of folks who are interested, a lot of really top-quality candidates who are interested in running,” said Peters, who was named the new Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee chairman last week. “We'll see how everything plays out in the weeks and months ahead.”

The campaign committee has not shied away from weighing in on competitive races in recent election cycles. In 2020, the DSCC endorsed 15 candidates ahead of their primaries and almost all of them won nomination. Despite many candidates raising staggering amounts to make races competitive even in longtime GOP strongholds, Democrats netted just three additional seats.

“If you have great candidates that are running, it'll be incumbent on them to build the support necessary to win,” Peters said of committee endorsements. “I think you have to look at it on a case-by-case basis. Every election cycle is different … We don’t know what 2022 looks like yet. It’s way too early.”

The 2022 midterms could be a difficult election cycle for Democrats, since the president’s party typically loses congressional seats in the first midterm of his administration. But Peters was optimistic about his party’s prospects, and said his top priority as DSCC chairman is protecting Democratic incumbents.