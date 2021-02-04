Republicans, if this isn’t impeachable, what is?

On Jan. 6, 2021, at 2:24 p.m., an angry Donald Trump tweeted: “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and our Constitution …”

At that very moment, Vice President Pence and his family were hiding from a violent mob at the Capitol, having been whisked out of the Senate chamber where he had been conducting his constitutional duty of certifying the election.

Over the course of the afternoon, the crowds shouted “Hang Mike Pence,” “President Trump sent us,” “Traitors,” “Nancy Pelosi, we’re coming for you” and other frightening and direct threats to members of Congress. This violent insurrection culminated in five deaths, including a Capitol Police officer, and 140 other officers were injured protecting members. During this time, the president and his attorney called at least one senator to ask him to delay the count further.

“The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people,” Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said. At a rally near the White House that morning, Trump spoke apocalyptically, warning, “If you don’t fight like hell, you aren’t going to have a country anymore.” Trump lied that he had won in a “landslide.” He had to know this was a lie because his pollster had already issued a lengthy report detailing why he lost. Donald Trump Jr. wildly shouted at the rally, “We are coming after you,” directed at members of Congress who were doing their constitutional duty of certifying the election.

Many of those arrested at the Capitol echoed Donald Trump and his lies. They said, “We were invited here by the president of the United States.” Rioters included members of the Proud Boys, QAnon conspiracy theorists and white nationalists who ripped off the helmets of officers, beat them with batons and flagpoles, and hurled racial epithets at our Capitol Police. Some came with zip ties, presumably to take hostages. At the end of the day, Trump recorded a video message, saying to those who stormed the Capitol, “You’re very special. … We love you.”