Legislative Branch bill includes new accountability measures for Capitol Police

The fiscal 2021 omnibus spending bill released Monday would prompt new Capitol Police transparency but leaves out House-backed language mandating the removal of statues and busts of Confederates and other figures from the Capitol.

The $5.3 billion Legislative Branch measure, which covers Congress and its offices, "encourages the Department to develop a process for routinely sharing information with the public about the activities and actions of the [U.S. Capitol Police] in conducting its mission," according to a joint explanatory statement on the bill. The process should be consistent and not interfere with "USCP's primary mission of protecting the Congress and the legislative process."

Overall, the bill would boost spending on Congress by about $251 million over current law.

The Capitol Police is charged with protecting Congress and is largely shielded from public disclosure. As a part of the Legislative Branch, the force need not comply with Freedom of Information Act requests, despite being funded by taxpayers.

Following George Floyd’s killing at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department in May, protests erupted across the country demanding increased accountability and transparency from police departments. The House's fiscal 2021 Legislative Branch spending bill included several mechanisms to hold their own police force to account.