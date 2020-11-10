Citing threats, Senate Republicans seek Capitol Police funding boost

Senate Appropriations Committee Republicans would substantially increase spending for the Capitol Police in their $5.2 billion draft fiscal 2021 Legislative Branch appropriations bill released Tuesday, while leaving out accountability proposals the House included in its version.

The bill would direct $520.5 million to the police to protect Congress, $56.2 million above the 2020 enacted funding level. The House version — which was unveiled in the summer — would keep the department’s funding stagnant at $464.3 million.

Senate Republican appropriators noted threats against members of Congress are on pace to reach another record high.

"As highlighted by the 2017 shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, evolving threats to Congress include the physical targeting of Members of Congress. Thus far in calendar year 2020, the Capitol Police has opened more than 6,835 threat assessment cases, which is on track to surpass last year's record of 6,955 cases," the committee's explanatory statement revealed. "Further, the Department has conducted more than 690 law enforcement coordinations for the congressional community."

Since the police killing of George Floyd in May, there have been protests across the nation calling for more accountability and transparency from the police. The House bill sought to address some of these concerns within its own police department.