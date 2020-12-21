Robert E. Lee’s statue removed from the Capitol

The statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is no longer on display in the Capitol’s collection.

The statue, donated by the state of Virginia and located in the Capitol’s crypt in Washington, was taken out in the early hours of Monday morning. He is expected to be replaced with a statue of Barbara Johns, who in 1951 led her Farmville, Virginia, classmates in a student strike protesting unequal education.

Sen. Tim Kaine posted a video Monday morning of the bronze Lee likeness being hoisted off his pedestal with chains and lowered to the ground at about 4 a.m. by Capitol workers. The stone pedestal he had been standing on was then loaded up and carted off as well. All that remained was a discolored square where the pedestal had been.

Kaine was joined by Rep. Jennifer Wexton, a fellow Virginia Democrat, to watch the statue be removed. Wexton called it “a historic and long-overdue moment for our Commonwealth.”

Virginia provided the Lee statue, created by Virginia artist Edward V. Valentine, to the National Statuary Hall Collection in 1909. Two statues are donated from each state to the collection, which had included 11 Confederates this summer.