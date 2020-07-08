As demands for racial justice dominate the national consciousness, the House is moving along a draft Legislative Branch spending bill that would mandate statues of Confederates and others “with unambiguous records of racial intolerance” be removed from the Capitol.

But the top Legislative Branch appropriator on the Senate panel, Chairwoman Cindy Hyde-Smith, is not calling for the removal of Confederate statues, setting up a potential fight on the provision when it reaches the chamber. Hyde-Smith’s home state of Mississippi is the only one represented in the Capitol by statues of two Confederates: Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederate States of America, and James Zachariah George, a Confederate colonel.

Since the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in May, momentum to address racial inequality and the symbols of the nation’s racist past has spurred politicians to act.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi in June called for the removal of 11 Confederate statues from the Capitol’s National Statuary Hall Collection. The House’s $4.2 billion Legislative Branch Appropriations bill, which was reported favorably by the subcommittee Tuesday, goes further than Pelosi’s written demand.

The measure calls for the Architect of the Capitol to remove 14 statues and two busts, according to Evan Hollander, a spokesman for the House Appropriations Committee.