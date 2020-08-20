Postal chief in Dems’ crosshairs has long record of Republican contributions

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump megadonor set to appear before congressional committees starting Friday to explain his controversial changes to postal operations, also has longstanding financial ties to Republicans on Capitol Hill.

DeJoy has given more than $214,000 to 15 Republicans currently serving in Congress, according to a CQ Roll Call review of Federal Election Commission records.

That includes $36,000 in contributions since 2014 to committees supporting North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis. DeJoy has also given $8,100 to Arizona’s Martha McSally since 2018; and gave $5,200 in 2018 to the Senate campaign of Missouri’s Josh Hawley. DeJoy contributed $37,100 to the unsuccessful 2012 presidential bid by Mitt Romney, now a Utah senator.

Representatives for Tillis, McSally and Romney did not respond to requests for comment.

Hawley and Romney both sit on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs panel that on Friday will examine the finances and operations of the U.S. Postal Service amid the coronavirus pandemic and its role in upcoming elections.