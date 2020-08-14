The 2020 fight over the Postal Service underscores its long-unaddressed challenges

The current standoff between President Donald Trump and Congress over the U.S. Postal Service is rekindling a long-standing debate over how to overhaul an agency delivering more packages from online shoppers, but not enough letters to overcome a mounting revenue decline and growing retirement costs.

Bipartisan calls from lawmakers to cut a big check for the service — as much as $25 billion — are playing out as a Trump ally now serving as postmaster general makes big changes to its leadership.

Trump, who has referred to the Postal Service as Amazon’s “delivery boy,” said Thursday he wants to starve the agency of more funding to prevent people from voting by mail. Those comments escalated the demands for funds to increase election security, even as prospects for deal on a broader coronavirus relief package are murky.

Letters from Postal Service leaders recently sent to election officials in most states warned that ballots cast by mail might not be delivered in time to be counted by Election Day.

And Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins sent a letter Thursday to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy warning that recent changes and reported service issues could harm constituents and “ultimately harm its long-term financial viability.” She also told Portland CBS affiliate WGME she disagreed “very strongly” with Trump on his comments, saying the service was “absolutely essential.”