Senate breaks for August recess with no coronavirus deal in sight

Under the agreement announced on the floor, the Senate is functionally gone until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, which is the day after Labor Day. The Senate would likely have been out of session the next two weeks in any case because of the Democratic and Republican political conventions. But since the pandemic has rendered those events largely virtual, it’s unlikely that would be a hindrance to meeting, either.

Until then, there will only be brief pro forma sessions, allowing the Senate to fulfill its constitutional responsibility to meet while blocking President Donald Trump from making any recess appointments.

“As has been the case, the senators would receive at least 24 hours notice before any unanticipated votes,” McConnell said. “The American people need more help, coronavirus is not finished with our country, so Congress cannot be finished helping our people.”

The majority leader moved to limit debate on a number of Trump’s judicial nominations before shutting down the floor, meaning that the scheduled business on the floor after Labor Day will be another steady drumbeat of the president’s picks for lifetime appointments to the federal bench.

The Senate completed routine business prior to effectively adjourning for the rest of the regular August recess.