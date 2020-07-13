6 things to watch in Maine, Texas and Alabama primaries

Voters in three states will head to the polls Tuesday to decide the matchups in a trio of competitive Senate races and a slew of House contests.

Primaries in Maine, and primary runoffs in Texas and Alabama, were initially delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Campaigns in Texas and Alabama have also had to navigate a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Tuesday’s primaries may follow a common theme in 2020: waiting on results.

In Maine, not only will more voters cast their ballots by mail, but the state uses ranked-choice voting, which could further delay results in the competitive three-way Republican primary in the 2nd District.

Under the ranked-choice system, voters order candidates from most to least favorite. If no one gets over 50 percent outright, then the last-place finisher is eliminated, with his or her votes reallocated to the other candidates based on the voters’ second choices. This repeats until someone crosses 50 percent. Counting in a race that requires ranked-choice voting would extend beyond election night.