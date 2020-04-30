At the Races: 2020 becomes Amash pit

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call team that will keep you informed about the 2020 election. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

The liberal group Justice Democrats now has a losing record in the 2020 cycle when it comes to taking on sitting Democratic lawmakers. The latest loss came Tuesday in Ohio’s 3rd District, where Rep. Joyce Beatty easily fended off a primary challenge from Morgan Harper, a former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau senior adviser. Beatty, who enlisted the aid of fellow members of the Congressional Black Caucus, won 68 percent to 32 percent, and party leaders in Ohio believed she was in good shape before the coronavirus pandemic effectively shut down traditional campaigning.

Progressives suffered another loss in March when Jessica Cisneros failed to defeat Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar. Justice Democrats and other progressive groups did find success two weeks later in Illinois, when Marie Newman ousted anti-abortion Democratic Rep. Daniel Lipinski.

The group is backing three challengers in upcoming Democratic primaries. On June 23, middle school principal Jamaal Bowman is challenging House Foreign Affairs Chairman Elliot L. Engel in New York’s 16th District. On Aug. 4, nurse and activist Cori Bush is taking on Rep. William Lacy Clay in Missouri’s 1st District (she unsuccessfully challenged Clay in 2018). And on Sept. 1, Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse is challenging Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal in Massachusetts’ 1st District.

But these challengers face uphill battles against incumbents with established name recognition and sizable financial advantages. As Nathan L. Gonzales reminded us after Lipinski’s loss, it’s rare that incumbents lose their primaries. For Bowman, it’s also unclear whether the cancellation of New York’s presidential primary adds an additional hurdle if liberal Bernie Sanders supporters are less inclined to turn out. Still, lower turnout could benefit an insurgent challenger. In 2018, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez beat New York Rep. Joseph Crowley, the No. 4 Democrat in House leadership, by winning a total of 17,000 votes.