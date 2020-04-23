Battle lines forming over next round of coronavirus aid

By week’s end, the fourth coronavirus relief package is almost certain to become law.

But passing a fifth one, which lawmakers have already promised, is shaping up to be a far more costly and contentious undertaking.

President Donald Trump called this week for a new bill providing aid to state and local governments, infrastructure spending, a payroll tax cut and tax breaks for restaurants, sports and entertainment interests.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer told reporters he would push for a “big, bold, broad” package that would include money for infrastructure, housing, election security, a "heroes fund" for frontline workers and first responders, a postal service rescue and “robust” state and local aid.