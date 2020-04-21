White House, Congress seal deal on new coronavirus aid bill

Top Democrats and the Trump administration reached agreement Tuesday on a $482 billion aid package that will replenish a popular small-business loan program and provide funding for hospitals facing financial shortfalls due to COVID-19.

The agreement is expected to pass the Senate by unanimous consent during an afternoon session with the House on track to follow Thursday, though lawmakers in that chamber need to return to Washington for a recorded vote.

President Donald Trump tweeted support for the measure in advance of the legislation's initial release and said he would sign it.

He said additional items left out of the latest bill, like more funding for states and localities, could be included in the next round of aid.