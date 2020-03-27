Massive coronavirus aid package clears House, awaits Trump signature

The largest fiscal relief measure in U.S. history is on its way to President Donald Trump's desk after the House cleared a roughly $2.3 trillion package of direct aid to families, businesses, hospitals and states.

The voice vote marks the third bill lawmakers have passed to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic since congressional briefings on the initial outbreak began two months ago. Those earlier measures bring the total price tag to perhaps $2.5 trillion.

That's the equivalent of over one-tenth the size of the U.S. economy, and a recognition of just how dramatically American life has changed, with businesses and schools shuttered and people across the country being asked to stay home unless absolutely necessary.

“In 20 short days our economy has taken a hit like we’ve rarely seen in American history,” Ways and Means ranking member Kevin Brady, R-Texas, said during debate. “Congress must act aggressively and act together now to stem the economic damage.”

The number of confirmed U.S. cases hit 86,000 as of Friday — the most of any country — and the death toll topped 1,300, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.