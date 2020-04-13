Coronavirus pushes annual deficit forecasts toward $4 trillion

The result is some eye-popping revised forecasts of the deficit for fiscal 2020. A $1 trillion estimate made in January by the Congressional Budget Office, the official scorekeeper, is now hopelessly out of date.

Goldman Sachs estimated last week that the deficit would widen to $3.6 trillion, amounting to 17.7 percent of gross domestic product. By contrast, the deficit never reached 10 percent of GDP during the Great Recession of 2007-09, according to figures from the Congressional Budget Office.

And that estimate doesn’t account for any future bills that Congress may take up. Goldman Sachs said additional legislation is likely, amounting to perhaps $500 billion.

While the next major package may take longer, the bank said, there is little doubt that more spending is on the way.

“It would be politically unsustainable, in our view, for lawmakers to stay on the sidelines while the unemployment rate rises dramatically over the next few months,” the report said.