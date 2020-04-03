Pelosi punts on infrastructure in next coronavirus aid package

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday backed away from proposals to include a major infrastructure package in a new round of coronavirus-related economic aid, arguing instead for a measure tailored to the immediate needs of individuals and small businesses.

She said the $2.3 trillion package signed into law last week was a good model to build on, but that gaps in the legislation need to be filled, such as extending enhanced unemployment insurance and doubling forgivable loans administered by the Small Business Administration.

“Let’s do what we just agreed to [last week], except make it more current,” Pelosi told CNBC’s Jim Cramer in an interview.

The California Democrat on Wednesday convened a conference call with House committee leaders to push for a five-year, $760 billion infrastructure plan to stimulate the economy. That was after President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted his desire to see as much as $2 trillion in overall infrastructure investment in the fourth bill.

But on Friday, Pelosi acknowledged to Cramer that that plan “may have to be for a bill beyond this.”