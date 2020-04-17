Unions, employers want pension relief included in coronavirus aid talks

A rescue plan for union pension plans nearing insolvency, exacerbated by plunging stock markets and skyrocketing unemployment, didn’t make it into last month’s massive COVID-19 aid package.

But together with high-level Democratic support, and an alliance of sorts with large employers that have their own pension problems, the issue is back on the table as the White House and lawmakers start discussions on another pandemic relief plan.

Unions and affected companies are lobbying for something akin to a 30-page draft bill circulated last month by Senate Democrats, which melds aid to single employers with aspects of competing union rescue plans pushed by House Democrats and Senate Republicans over the past year.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi included a version of multi-employer plan legislation that passed the House last year in the Democrats’ broader $2.5 trillion coronavirus aid proposal last month. She also included several employer-backed pension provisions.

Two of the employer plan measures made it into the law signed by President Donald Trump — language allowing companies to defer pension contributions and suspend benefit restrictions until next year.