They come from different coasts and ends of the political spectrum, but Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana are teaming up to push for $500 billion to help local governments reeling from coronavirus-related costs and revenue losses.

The bipartisan proposal, unveiled Monday, seeks to bridge funding shortfalls as cities and towns bring in less money from everything from parking meter fees to taxes.

[McCarthy says Democrats holding up coronavirus aid deal]

“Cities and state governments will be given full flexibility in using the funds, including making up for lost revenue,” Cassidy said on a press call.

Cassidy has worked with Democrats previously on items like flood insurance but is an extremely reliable Republican vote. He has an average party unity score of over 95 percent since being elected to the Senate in 2014, according to CQ Roll Call data. For his part, Menendez’s party unity score has never dipped below 92 percent since coming to the Senate in 2006.