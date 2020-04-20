McCarthy says Democrats holding up coronavirus aid deal
Funding levels on "interim" package largely set, but haggling over details continues; timing of votes unclear
The top House Republican on Monday charged that Democrats were holding up a final deal on a nearly $500 billion coronavirus relief package, despite general bipartisan agreement on how much money should be allocated.
Negotiators have largely agreed on funding levels for aid to small businesses and health care providers while expanding COVID-19 testing capacity, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said.
“We could have been done yesterday, but the Democrats continue to hold up, even though we have agreed to all the numbers,” McCarthy, R-Calif., said Monday morning on Fox News.
Multiple sources familiar with the talks, who weren't authorized to speak publicly, said negotiators had agreed to provide an additional $310 billion for the so-called Paycheck Protection Program, which provides small businesses forgivable loans to keep employees on the payroll. Of that amount, $60 billion would be earmarked for lending by smaller financial institutions.
[Obama small-business chief says Democrats should act now on loan funds]
The first round of PPP money, passed as part of a roughly $2 trillion economic relief package last month, ran out last week. Democrats rejected the administration and Republicans’ request for a stand-alone bill to infuse an additional $251 billion into the program, saying they wanted to ensure that smaller businesses without traditional lending relationships could access the money.
“The money that has already moved out, the $350 billion, 60 percent of that all went through very small banks,” McCarthy said. “In this new funding that we go through, we actually allocate another $60 billion has to go through small banks as well.”
That $60 billion is the number Democrats had asked to be allocated to community financial institutions to reach smaller, minority- and women-owned businesses. Another $60 billion or so would go into a disaster loan and grant program run through the Small Business Administration that Democrats had been seeking, according to sources familiar with the talks who weren't authorized to speak publicly.
Negotiators had agreed to $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for testing, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other sources said Sunday, shy of what Democrats asked for but moving substantially in their direction.
The emerging package wasn't expected to include any direct aid for states and localities beyond money they'd get to distribute COVID-19 tests, however.
Democrats, led by Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York, have been pushing for $150 billion more for states and localities hammered by sharp revenue losses and higher spending due to the virus outbreak.
Schumer said Sunday it was still in play, though Mnuchin and President Donald Trump said the state and local funds would have to be negotiated as part of a subsequent legislative package.
McCarthy blamed Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for holding up the PPP money even after the program ran out of funds, leaving hundreds of thousands of businesses in limbo.
“There’s 700,000 small businesses with applications in right now trying to keep their doors open,” he said. “Last week we watched 5 million people, new numbers for unemployment. How many more of Pelosi’s layoffs will we have to endure before she’ll put people before politics?”
Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill responded to McCarthy’s comments on Twitter, saying it was Republicans who were holding up the money by demanding members return to Washington for a vote on the interim package.
“We've noticed floor action for as soon as Wednesday,” Hammill tweeted. “Could pass by unanimous consent in the House tomorrow but you cannot control your Members who want a recorded vote. The delay will be on your end @GOPLeader.”
Despite the holdup in negotiations, Senate Small Business Chairman Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said Monday on CNBC that he was pleased with the outlines of the emerging deal.
However, he cautioned that it might take time for the SBA to get its systems updated to distribute loan funds through smaller financial institutions with less than $10 billion in assets, which the emerging aid bill would set aside money for.
“What I’m asking them to do is to start doing this now — not to wait until Thursday or Wednesday when this passes," Rubio said.
Rubio said he was hopeful that the Senate would be able to pass the interim bill by unanimous consent Monday during its 2 p.m. pro forma session, although he acknowledged that any one senator could come to the Capitol to object.
Speaking on MSNBC on Monday, Rubio’s Democratic counterpart on the Small Business Committee, ranking member Benjamin L. Cardin of Maryland, acknowledged that the PPP money Congress is preparing to provide will likely still not be enough to meet demand. “But certainly it will allow for those that have filed applications for those to be processed," he said.
Jennifer Shutt and Doug Sword contributed to this report.