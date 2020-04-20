McCarthy says Democrats holding up coronavirus aid deal

The top House Republican on Monday charged that Democrats were holding up a final deal on a nearly $500 billion coronavirus relief package, despite general bipartisan agreement on how much money should be allocated.

Negotiators have largely agreed on funding levels for aid to small businesses and health care providers while expanding COVID-19 testing capacity, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said.

“We could have been done yesterday, but the Democrats continue to hold up, even though we have agreed to all the numbers,” McCarthy, R-Calif., said Monday morning on Fox News.

Multiple sources familiar with the talks, who weren't authorized to speak publicly, said negotiators had agreed to provide an additional $310 billion for the so-called Paycheck Protection Program, which provides small businesses forgivable loans to keep employees on the payroll. Of that amount, $60 billion would be earmarked for lending by smaller financial institutions.

