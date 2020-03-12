At the Races: Wash your hands after reading this

Democrat Jon Ossoff’s Senate campaign postponed a Saturday town hall in Savannah, Georgia, and instead scheduled a “virtual town hall,” where voters can phone in and and ask Ossoff questions. Also in Georgia, Democrat Nabilah Islam, who is running for the open 7th District said she is suspending “all in-person canvassing.” In upstate New York, Democrat Tedra Cobb, who is challenging GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik, said her campaign is asking that anyone considered at high risk of contracting the virus not collect petition signatures. Stefanik and a number of other lawmakers canceled their fundraisers in D.C. this week.

With primaries set for March 17 in Illinois, Ohio, Florida and Arizona, state and local election officials are also scrambling. Ohio officials planned to move more than 100 voting locations, originally planned for senior citizen residential facilities, to different locations before the primary. Arizona election officials said they would ensure availability of “curbside voting” and advise polling places to “complete a full cleaning and disinfecting of the spaces used.” The U.S. Election Assistance Commission also issued guidance on cleaning voting machines as well as state-specific resources.

Starting gate

Uncharted territory: Canceled rallies with presidential candidates are high-profile examples of how the new coronavirus is affecting campaigns, but people running for Congress were figuring out their next steps too. The initial impact has been canceled fundraisers in D.C. this week. Campaigns haven’t gotten much guidance from their parties, but lawmakers say they’re closely monitoring guidance from local public health officials.

PAC people: More than 50 lawmakers have pledged to reject donations from the political action committees of corporations, yet a review of campaign records by CQ Roll Call found that the political money of business interests — to the tune of $2.6 million last year alone — continued to find a way to most of them.

When the Senate is your second choice: This week Montana Gov. Steve Bullock launched his Senate campaign after an unsuccessful run for the White House. And he’s not alone. Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper did the same after saying he wouldn’t be a good fit in the Senate. But will their failed presidential bids matter for their Senate campaigns?