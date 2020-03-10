Only five people running for Senate this year have raised more money than Sen. Martha McSally. That would normally make the Arizona Republican’s 2020 election prospects seem rosy, except for one thing — her opponent is No. 1.

Democrat Mark Kelly raised about $2 million more than McSally in the final three months of 2019, and his $20.2 million total for the year is $7.6 million more than McSally’s haul. As a former astronaut who spent more than 54 days in space, and as the husband of former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, Kelly can tap a vein of donors nationwide that many other first-time candidates cannot.

But a review by CQ Roll Call shows the Democrat also has commanding fundraising leads both in Arizona statewide and in some of its largest cities and suburbs, including areas that backed President Donald Trump in 2016. Some say that advantage could signal increased support at the ballot box.