Campaigns grapple with uncertainty amid new coronavirus concerns

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ decisions to cancel campaign rallies in Ohio on Tuesday were the highest-profile examples yet of how concerns about the new coronavirus could disrupt campaigns.

While some who had contact with people known to have the virus announced plans to self-quarantine, lawmakers running for reelection so far say they’re monitoring advice from public health officials before deciding their next steps.

But one thing is clear: In the world of campaign staffs huddled in war rooms and candidates out glad-handing and kissing babies, this is uncharted territory.

“There is a heightened sense of urgency in terms of management of campaign staff that I have never seen,” said Alex Slater, a Democratic donor and fundraiser who founded the consulting and PR firm the Clyde Group.

“Having staff working remotely can often be a real challenge for campaigns where it isn’t for the corporate world,” Slater said. “The very definition of war rooms requires people to be in the same place.”