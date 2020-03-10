Democratic senators grill FEC nominee, who represented Trump campaign

James “Trey” Trainor III, a lawyer who represented Donald Trump’s successful 2016 presidential campaign, told senators Tuesday that he would not commit to a “blanket recusal” from matters involving the president if he is confirmed to the Federal Election Commission.

The Senate Rules and Administration panel held its confirmation hearing for the GOP election lawyer, whom the White House first nominated in 2017. Senators are likely to vote on his nomination in the coming weeks.

Democrats have objected to the nomination, citing Trainor’s past work for Trump and on Texas redistricting at the beginning of the last decade, as well as his previous comments expressing skepticism about the merits of political disclosures.

The panel’s ranking member, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, and others said they not only opposed his nomination but also were unhappy that Republicans were moving forward with it without also considering a Democrat at the same time. Traditionally, FEC nominees have moved in bipartisan pairs.

If Trainor were confirmed, though, the FEC would have two Republicans and two Democrats and would have a sufficient number of commissioners for a quorum. Currently down to three commissioners out of what should be six, the agency cannot even conduct meetings. It is, however, carrying on with public disclosures.