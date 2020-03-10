Ten years into Obamacare, cost and access issues abound

When Caroline Corum was first diagnosed with breast cancer, she hardly paid attention to the bills. As a 52-year-old nurse from Arlington, Va., Corum’s treatments were largely paid through insurance from her employer.

But that changed when the disease forced her to leave her job and take disability last year. Suddenly faced with exorbitant costs and the prospect of losing her doctors, Corum signed up for coverage with a nearly $700 monthly premium through the COBRA health insurance law, which lets former employees temporarily keep their employer insurance at a higher cost.

Although expensive, the plan offered no deductible and a $3,500 out-of-pocket spending limit.

[Health politics: 2020 hopefuls differ on more than insurance coverage]

Her cheapest insurance plan option under the 2010 health care law, meanwhile, had a $600 premium with a $7,000 deductible and a $8,150 out-of-pocket cap. She only qualifies for a federal subsidy of less than $100 per month, she says, because of rental income from a studio she owns and her disability pay.