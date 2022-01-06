Top lawmakers still looking for right balance of security after Jan. 6

One year after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, senior lawmakers are still looking for the appropriate security posture for the seat of American government.

The process of assessing the complex and then hardening it against attacks while retaining its architectural character requires the work of many agencies. It’s not just about fixing physical buildings, but also about improving intelligence-gathering and other facets of law enforcement.

In the aftermath of 9/11, the big question was how to steel the Capitol against bombs or terrorist attacks with planes. While some of the answers remain secret, physical changes are easy to spot on the campus. Vehicle-stopping bollards were planted in sidewalks, and crews spent years building the Capitol Visitor Center to be not only a welcoming tourist space but also an underground fortress — although rioters were able to fight their way into it on Jan. 6.

“We failed, I failed, my team failed, to anticipate that there could be a U.S. citizen-inspired insurrection,” said Terrance Gainer, who retired as the Senate sergeant-at-arms in 2014 and was also at one time the chief of Capitol Police. “We did not practice for hundreds or thousands of people rushing those steps.”

During his time as chief and SAA, most training exercises focused on terrorist bombings or small-scale attacks. Now there are different challenges, Gainer said, though one thing will likely remain the same — permanent changes to the building could move at a glacial speed as decision-makers work around its historical features.