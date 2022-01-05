Staffing shortages top of mind for Capitol Police chief

Capitol Police staffing shortages are hampering the department’s ability to train, a matter Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said is a priority for him as he seeks to rebuild a force whose deficiencies were exposed by the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

“The biggest challenge I have is the staffing problem,” Manger told the Senate Rules and Administration Committee on Wednesday. “You can’t do training if you’re so short of staffing that you can’t pull people off of posts and send them to training.”

The department is 447 officers short of “where we need to be,” the chief said, adding that he plans to hire 280 officers this year.

Roughly 150 officers have retired or resigned over the past year, and the force can put between 1,600 and 1,700 on assignment, Manger said. On any given day, around 175 officers are on some type of leave, many of whom are out due to COVID-19, a disease that is “wreaking havoc,” according to Manger. He said there are “dozens of officers who are out on isolation” and dozens who have been “out long-term.” Over 70 percent of Capitol Police employees are vaccinated, he said.

Although it is hard to pull officers away from posts to attend training given the staffing shortfall, Manger said the Capitol Police bought VirTra police training simulators that will be placed at police headquarters, the Capitol and other areas so officers can participate in training without having to devote a full day and instead can train for a half-hour on matters such as de-escalation or use of force training.